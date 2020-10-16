The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Oct. 19-23, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Brushing/Mowing
- State Route 879 (Frenchville to Karthaus)
- State Route 3016 (Burnside)
Drainage Improvements
- State Route 53 (Philipsburg/Drifting)
- State Route 879 (Grampian)
- State Route 3014 (Black Elk Road)
Mastic Sealing
- Interstate 80 (Mile Marker 106 to 96 Westbound)
Patching
- State Route 879 (Shawville)
- State Route 3016 (Marron Road)
Shoulder Improvements
- State Route 2007 (Ashland to West Decatur)
Sign Upgrade
- State Route 219 (Chestnut Grove to DuBois)
