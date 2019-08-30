The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Sept. 3, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repair
- SR 3003 – Thompsontown Road
- SR 3004 – Burnside Township
Crack Sealing
- SR 153 – Ginter-Morann Highway
- SR 322 –Woodland
- SR 453 – Janesville to Belsena
- SR 879 –Keewaydin
- SR 3014 – Black Elk Road
- SR 3021 – Henry’s Road
Manual Patching
- SR 36 – LaJose to Westover
- SR 3004 – Sylvis Road
Shoulder Improvement
- SR 255 –Dubois
- SR 322 – Brewery Hill
- SR 879 – Clearfield Bypass
- SR 1004 – Woodland Road
- SR 1013 – West Front Street
For more information, visit www.dot.state.pa.us or call 570-726-2200.
