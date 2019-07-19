The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the following work schedule for the week of July 22, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge repair
• SR 3004 – Sylvis Road
Crack sealing
• SR 219 – Dubois
• SR 219 – McGees Mills to Grampian
• SR – Dubois
Drainage improvements
• SR 153 – Penfield
• SR 219 – Chestnut Grove
• SR 255 –Penfield
Manual patching
• SR 2024 – Old Erie Pike
• SR 2051 – Drane Highway
Shoulder improvement
• SR 53 – Glen Hope
• SR 865 – Heverly Blvd
• SR 1006 –Hyde
• SR 3007 – Bloomington – Glen Richey Hwy
• SR 3010 – Gill Hollow
• SR 3012 – Market Street
• SR 3019 – Mill Street
• SR 3023 – Race Road
Hawbaker
• Contractor plans to begin binder leveling course on Site 7, state Route 2023 in Olanta. All work is weather dependent.
