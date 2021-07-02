The state Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of July 6, weather permitting.
Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Boom arm brush cutting:
- SR 969 (Lumber City)
Bridge repairs:
- SR 219 (Mahaffey)
Brushing:
- U.S. Route 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Crafco:
- SR 2041 (Hyde area)
Ditching:
- SR1009 (Deer Creek to 879))
- SR 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
- SR 4009 (Highland St. Ext. Dubois)
Guiderail maintenance:
- Secondary routes throughout the county
Patching:
- SR 410 (Troutville)
- SR 3009 (Troutville)
Paving:
- SR 2039 (Lanse) Tuesday
- SR 2012 (Kerrmoor) Wednesday
- SR 2044 (Utahville) Thursday
- SR 3014 (Patchinville) Friday
Pipe flushing:
- SR 1006 (Goshen)
- SR 1009 (Deer Creek to 879))
- SR 2030 (Allport Cutoff)
Pipe replacement:
- SR 4009 (Highland St. Ext. Dubois)
Sign repairs:
- Various routes throughout the county
Tree removal:
SR 729 (Glen Hope)