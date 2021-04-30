The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 3-7, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Boom Arm Mowing
- State Route 3020 (McCartney)
- State Route 3021 (Henry’s Road)
Bridge Cleaning
- Keewaydin area
- Woodland area
Bridge Deck Replacement
- State Route 2012 (Kerrmoor)
Ditching
- State Route 2035 (Winburne to Hawk Run)
Mill and Fill Roadwork
- State Route 3014 (Black Elk)
- State Route 3014 (North Camp)
Mowing
- Countywide
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 969 (Lumber City to Curwensville)
- State Route 2035 (Winburne to Hawk Run)
Shoulder Cutting
- State Route 453 (Curwensville)
- State Route 729 (Tyrone Pike)
- State Route 879 (Clearfield, Curwensville, Glen Richey)
- State Route 969 (Lumber City Highway
- State Route 2012 (Faunce Road)
- State Route 2022 (Little Clearfield Creek Road)
- State Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway)
- State Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike)
- State Route 3007 (Bloomington/Glen Richey Highway)
- State Route 3025 (Glen Richey)
Sign Upgrade
- State Route 219 (DuBois)
Tail Ditch Cleaning
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
- State Route 969 (Lumber City)
- State Route 2035 (Lanse)
- State Route 2037 (Winburne)
Tree Trimming
- State Route 729 (Glen Hope)
Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
