The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 24-28, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge Cleaning
- Bells Landing area
Bridge Deck Replacement
- State Route 2012 (Kerrmoor)
Brushing
- State Route 729 (Glen Hope)
Center Line Sealing
- Interstate 80 (116 to 119 Eastbound)
- Interstate 80 (112 to 119 Westbound)
Ditching
- State Route 53 (Jimmy’s Corner)
- State Route 219 (Bells Landing)
Mowing
- Throughout Clearfield County
Patching
- State Route 3007 (Fruit Hill Road to New Millport)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 53 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- State Route 879 (Curwensville to Grampian)
- State Route 2034 (Morrisdale)
Pipe Reset
- State Route 219 (Bells Landing)
Sign Repairs
- Interstate 80
Tail Ditch Cleaning
- State Route 53 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- State Route 2034 (Morrisdale)
Turf Cutting
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
- State Route 969 (Lumber City)
- State Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway)
- State Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike)
- State Route 3007 (Bloomington – Glen Richey Highway)
- State Route 3025 (Bloomington)
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
