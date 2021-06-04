The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 7-11, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge Removal
- State Route 2039 (Lanse)
Brushing
- State Route 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Crack Sealing
- State Route 53 (Kylertown to Philipsburg)
- State Route 2030 (Kylertown to Bigler)
Ditching
- State Route 53 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- State Route 2030 (State Route 2030 (Allport Cutoff to Kylertown to SR1009)
Guiderail
Maintenance
- State Route 322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)
Mowing
- Throughout Clearfield County
Patching
- State Route 3007 (New Millport)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 53 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- State Route 879 (Curwensville to Clearfield)
- State Route 2030 (Allport Cutoff to Kylertown to SR1009)
Pipe Installation
- State Route 2039 (Lanse)
Sign Repairs
- Various routes throughout the county
Sub Base Repair
- State Route 2044 (Dillon Road to Utahville)
Tree Trimming
- State Route 729 (Glen Hope)
- State Route 2042 (Dillon Road)
Turf Cutting
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
- State Route 969 (Lumber City)
- State Route 3030 (Windy Hill)
