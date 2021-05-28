The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of June 1-4, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge Deck Replacement
- State Route 2012 (Kerrmoor)
Crack Sealing
- State Route 53 (Kylertown to Philipsburg)
Ditching
- State Route 53 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- State Route 1012 (Shiloh)
- State Route 2007 (Morgan Run)
- State Route 2030 (Kylertown to Deer Creek)
Mowing
- Throughout Clearfield County
Patching
- State Route 3007 (New Millport)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 53 (Morrisdale to Kylertown)
- State Route 879 (Curwensville to Hyde)
- State Route 2030 (Kylertown to Deer Creek)
Pipe Repair
- State Route 219 (Bells Landing)
Sign Repairs
- Various Routes throughout the County
Sub Base Repair
- State Route 2044 (Dillon Road to Utahville)
Tail Ditch Cleaning
- State Route 879 (Curwensville to Hyde)
Tree Trimming
- State Route 2042 (Utahville)
- State Route 2044 (Utahville)
Turf Cutting
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
- State Route 969 (Lumber City)
- State Route 2012 (New Millport)
- State Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway)
- State Route 3007 (Bloomington – Glen Richey Highway)
For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.