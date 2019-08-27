STATE COLLEGE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that they could encounter delays as they travel to Centre County for Penn State home football games this fall.
The season opener is Saturday, Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. vs the University of Idaho. Penn State also plays home games Sept. 7 and 14, Oct. 5 and 19, and Nov. 16 and 30.
Game attendees or regional travelers can expect the following restrictions based on their starting locations:
From the Harrisburg area:
- On Route 22 in Juniata County, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction about a mile east of the Arch Rock interchange. This zone also features a 12-foot width restriction.
- On Route 322/22 in the Burnham area west of Lewistown in Mifflin County, westbound traffic is restricted to one lane. There are two lanes currently open for eastbound traffic, however, beginning September 3, the eastbound passing lane will be closed.
- On Route 322 from the Mifflin/Centre County line through the village of Potters Mills, traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction. Travel delays are likely. This zone also features 12-foot and 14-foot width restrictions.
From the Johnstown area:
- On U.S. 22, there are lane restrictions (one in each direction) in the Armaugh area from 2 miles west of the Route 56 interchange to a half mile east of the Route 403 interchange. This zone also features a 10-foot width restriction.
From the Lock Haven area:
- On Route 26, there is a traffic signal at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit. This traffic pattern should alleviate major congestion and back-ups on I-80 westbound approaching the Bellefonte exit.
From western PA:
- On I-80 eastbound, there is bridge work with lane restrictions between DuBois/mile-marker 97 to east of DuBois/mile-marker 101. There are also 12-foot width restrictions. Speed reduced to 55 mph in these work zones. Please allow for extra travel time.
- On I-80 eastbound and westbound, there is bridge work with lane shifts near mile-marker 125 in Clearfield County. This zone has no width restrictions.
In State College:
- On Atherton Street (Business Route 322) there will be no additional lane closures in place Friday, Aug. 30; Saturday, Aug. 31; Sunday, Sept. 1; and Monday, Sept. 2 due to the PSU/Idaho home football game and the observance of the Labor Day holiday. Two lanes will remain open in each direction to and from the University.
- On North Atherton Street, bridge repair work on a bridge spanning I-99 features a lane restriction for one-way, westbound traffic.
