Plans for renovating the exterior of Penn Highlands Clearfield have been submitted to Clearfield Borough for approval.
At Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack said the hospital is making significant renovations to its Emergency Room entrance.
“They’re going to spend a lot of money over there,” Mack said.
According to Mack, the Emergency Room entrance off of Turnpike Avenue will be raised so it is level with the street and the second floor of the hospital.
They will be using a significant amount of fill and a stone wall will be installed to do this, according to Mack.
The front entrance will also be renovated and improved so more than one vehicle can be in the driveway and all visitors to the Emergency Room will be required to use that front entrance.
He said the hospital is also planning significant interior renovations as well but those will be included in future phases.
Mack said the hospital is also considering raising the helicopter pad to be the same level as Turnpike Avenue and lowering the parking lot on the opposite side of Turnpike Avenue so it is also level with Turnpike Avenue so people don’t have to use steps to get to the parking lot.
Mack said he didn’t have a construction schedule yet for the renovations.
The Planning and Community Development Committee voted to recommend the site plans for approval. The plans will go before the full council for approval at next week’s meeting.