CLEARFIELD — Penn Highlands Clearfield is hosting its first-ever Back-to-School Bash, offering free school supplies and a fun time before the school doors re-open for the new school year.
Free to attend, the Back-to-School Bash will be held in the hospital cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. It is open to any students from pre-school and kindergarten through high school.
The hospital also will be serving hot dogs, chips and drink to all who attend. School supplies, such as notebooks, pencils and crayons will be given out while supplies last.
And while there, play a few games, such as a bean bag toss, or enjoy the face-painting artists’ work.
This event is coordinated by the PH Clearfield Activities Committee which raises money from staff to benefit patients and families.
“We wanted the community to come together to celebrate the beginning of a new school year and show we are here for them,” Tammy Holtmeyer, Activities Committee leader, said.
“The start of a school year is something exciting and fun,” Rhonda Halstead, president of PH Clearfield, said. “We hope that a lot of students and their families can join us. We are truly a community hospital, and this is just one more way we can show it.”