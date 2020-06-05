Starting at 3 p.m. yesterday, about 100 people gathered outside the Clearfield County Courthouse to protest for racial equality and against police.
The protesters waved signs with statements such as, “No race like the human race,” “Stand with us to end racism” and “Stop the hate.”
Protesters chanted slogans such as “Black lives matter-all lives matter,” “No justice – no peace,” and “Say his name – George Floyd.”
Latasha Cantolina of Shiloh said she came out to peacefully protest for equality for all black lives.
“Only light can drive out darkness,” Cantolina said. “I want to see a world where my kids can look at their neighbors with love and not judgement.”
Joshua Maney of Clearfield said he organized the event because he saw a few protesters at the courthouse the other day and thought more needed to be done.
“I thought more of a message had to be sent to end racism and police brutality,” Maney said.
He said he has African American friends who have experienced racism and doesn’t think anyone should go through that.
“If other people can stand up, why can’t Clearfield?” Maney said.
Maney said he would have been happy if one other person had shown up for the protest.
“But this is amazing,” Maney said. “I hope this makes a change and I hope the world sees it.”
Yesterday afternoon, Maney said they were planning to stay at the courthouse until 8 or 9 p.m. with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m.
Maney said people and organizations donated water and snacks for the participants, so they should be OK staying out that long.
“I came out here because all lives can’t matter unless black lives matter,” Jada Bumbarger, 17, of Philipsburg said. “We need to have the same equality and the same rights and the same equality that people have been protesting for a long time.”
Lauryn Kitchen, 16, of Clearfield said she came to the event because too many people don’t understand why African Americans feel they are treated differently.
“When we say black lives matter, we aren’t saying only black lives matter, we are saying black lives matter too,” Kitchen said.
“I’m standing up for equal rights,” Josh Blaylock of Clearfield said. “I’m fighting the same fight we have been fighting in America for 60 plus years.”
Blaylock said he was pleased with tone of the event and its turnout.
“This is peaceful,’ Blaylock said. “This is what we need.”
And he said he hopes it stays peaceful.
While The Progress was speaking to Blaylock, a male pedestrian yelled at the protesters to “get out of our town.”
“It’s people like that who cause violence,” Blaylock said. “We are here expressing our 1st Amendment rights.”
However, while The Progress was on scene, the majority of pedestrians and motorists were polite and respectful of the protesters and many motorists honked their horns in support, which drew a chorus of cheers from the crowd.
Early in the event, a shirtless male wearing shorts carrying a speaker loudly playing a siren sound yelled obscenities and threats at some of the people in front of the courthouse, but he was gone in a few minutes.