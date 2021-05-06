WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Supervisor James “Mike” Swartz says he is concerned about recent office proceedings that he has witnessed since being appointed to his post.
Swartz was appointed as a supervisor at a brief special meeting held in March. He is filling in for the remainder of 2021, replacing former Supervisor Darryl Lashinsky, who resigned at the Feb. 8 meeting.
The township is currently undergoing a payroll audit, according to Swartz. He said this is due to a lack of documentation and transparency. It is undetermined who requested the audit.
“It’s just a lot of shady things going on,” said Swartz.
Swartz alleges he has been excluded from certain decision-making processes. Although buying equipment is an easy group decision, the new supervisor said has been excluded from procedural issues.
Swartz said earlier this week, he walked into the municipal building to discover an audit of the payroll taking place.
Before assuming the role of supervisor, Swartz obtained payroll documents through a right-to-know request. The documents revealed discrepancies in the payroll, Swartz said.
“Someone’s been punching out, leaving, going home and getting paid,” Swartz said. “There’s no documentation of it. The hours didn’t add up to what’s going on here. It’s just crazy.”
The Progress obtained time cards and payroll stubs for all Boggs Township employees via a right-to-know request. An analysis revealed Treasurer Debra MacTavish may have been overpaid more than 90 hours between Nov. 20, 2020 and April 16, 2021.
Some of MacTavish’s punch cards have stamped times, while others have handwritten documentation of hours worked.
According to Swartz, there is no township documentation or approval for MacTavish to be working from home in the minutes of past meetings. This was confirmed by the township secretary.
Messages left for MacTavish at the township office as well as an email requesting comment were not returned.
Swartz is calling for increased transparency in the township.
“I’ve been trying to get that kind of transparency here where, if someone is going to work from home, it needs to be noted,” Swartz said. “They just do as they please… I’m fed up with it.”
Chairman Russel “Butch” Jackson was not in the township office and could not be reached for comment. Swartz noted that other township workers, including MacTavish, avoided the office on Wednesday.
A past forensic investigation of township records recently closed, with Clearfield-based state police stating there was no criminal activity to pursue. Solicitor C.J. Zwick called for township residents to put the past audit to rest.
Messages left for Zwick by The Progress were not returned.
The next township meeting is on May 10 at 6 p.m.