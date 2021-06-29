PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough recently hired a part-time code enforcement officer, according to Borough Manager Joel Watson.
The applications were somewhat limited, Watson stated at a borough meeting. However, one candidate, Linda Daniel, stood out.
Daniel, who was president of a housing development in Florida, has experience dealing with buildings and people, Watson noted. She recently moved back to Philipsburg.
“She’s looking for something to do, and she was super excited to give it a shot,” Watson said.
The new hire will allow current Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder to cut back on his hours, easing some of the stress that comes with the job.
“I love this job and the things that I do for the borough, but dealing with people/problems/issues every day can get overwhelming and overbearing,” Ryder noted. “The new hire is to take off some of the load and expand a few more hours of the day for coverage.”
When Ryder first started, there were two full-time code enforcement officers.
Over the last several years, Ryder conducted business as usual. However, taking time off was difficult without another officer to cover the hours.
“I could never have a sick day or a long vacation or anything of that sort because I have nobody else to fill in,” Ryder stated.
Daniel will work 20 hours a week. Her training with Ryder will include writing parking tickets, learning to perform rental inspections and more. With the new hire, there should be about 60 hours of coverage, according to Ryder.
Philipsburg Borough Councilmembers gave credit to Ryder’s past work at the last monthly meeting.