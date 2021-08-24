At the recent Clearfield Area School Board meeting, several residents asked the directors to require masks when school started on Wedesday.
Currently, the district is recommending mask wearing for all unvaccinated individuals, but is not requiring it.
But with the Delta varient of the COVID-19 virus spreading rapidly in children, several residents asked the board to require masks for all students and staff.
“It’s a tiny piece of fabric. I think my child’s life is more important than that,” Nicole Yanni of Clearfield said. “Please, please protect our children. Please, please require masks.”
Yanni said she has a child in the school district and also asked that vaccines be required of all staff members. She said Clearfield is currently listed by the Center of Disease Control as having a high transmission rate and scientific studies show that wearing masks, social distancing and vaccines help stop the spread of the virus.
“If you open our school district with no mask mandate in place, we will have sick children,” Yanni said.
Dominic Kovach of Clearfield said he is a 2020 graduate of Clearfield Area High School said although the COVID-19 protocols were difficult and caused a lot of turmoil, he was proud of the steps the school district took last year to keep students safe from the COVID-19 and was hoping something similar would be done again this year.
He said this isn’t an individual decision because people in the schools have contact with people in the community and these measures could save lives.
“This board has the brilliant opportunity to re-implement some of the steps that were taken last year in order to help curb the affects of the coronavirus,” Kovach said.
In addition to masks, he said social distancing measures should be implemented and such as staggering the end of class periods.
Rachel Kester said she has a child who is 5th grader in the district who is looking foward to returning to school and be a part of the school community again, but said she has some concerns. She said she reviewed the district’s health and safety plan and said she doesn’t believe it does enough to protect students. She said she knows the plan was developed prior to the new CDC guidelines and asked what would need to happen for the district to change it.
“What would trigger you reviewing and updating the health and safety plan,” Kester asked.
And even if a student wears a mask at school, she is concerned about the students eating in a full cafeteria this year instead of having them eat in the cafeteria and the gymnasium as they did last year because students will not be able to wear masks while eating.
Kristina Fulton of Clearfield said the question of wearing masks is a public safety issue similar to wearing hard hats in construction zones or wearing seat belts while riding in vehicles, and she said the district should follow the CDC guidelines and require the wearing of masks while inside.
“This district has a duty and the obligation to follow these guidelines,”Fulton said.
The school board did not discuss implementing a mask mandate at its meeting.
In a brief interview after the meeting, Superintendent Terry Struble said the governor and the state Department of Health could require a mask mandate or the school district on its own could decide it is necessary due to the data it receives.
He said the district closely monitors the COVID-19 transmission numbers in the community daily. He said their goal is to have every student in school as much as possible and the district doesn’t want to go back to an A-B schedule like last year where students would alternate days when they went to school or using virtual learning instead of in school instruction.
“So if we start experiencing anything indicating that it is going to take away from those opportunities, then we will go back to the table and revise what we do,” Struble said.
Struble said the current data of the school community does not indicate that a mask mandate is necessary.