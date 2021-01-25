Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 19.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $1.99/g while the most expensive is $3.11/g, a difference of $1.12/g. The lowest price in the state is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.11/g, a difference of $1.12/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40/g. The national average is up 14.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Jan. 25, 2020: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)
- Jan. 25, 2019: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
- Jan. 25, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
- Jan. 25, 2017: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)
- Jan. 25, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $1.82/g)
- Jan. 25, 2015: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)
- Jan. 25, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)
- Jan. 25, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
- Jan. 25, 2012: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)
- Jan. 25, 2011: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD — $2.55/g at Sheetz, Nichols Street
- DUBOIS — $2.63/g at Kwik Fill, S. Brady Street
- PHILIPSBURG — $2.75/g at Sheetz, N. Front Street
“Finally, after several weeks of sharply rising gas prices, the pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are now largely caught up to oil’s increases as of late,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the national average remains at its highest level since the pandemic, increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum.
“When it comes to demand, Pay with GasBuddy data showed last week’s gasoline demand at its highest level since November, another bullish factor as the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic.”