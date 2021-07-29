BELLEFONTE — PA CareerLink Centre County will host a hiring event on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at its office location at 240 Match Factory Pl., Bellefonte.
Early entrance for U.S. military veterans starts at 9:45 a.m.
Hiring managers from Centre County Government, Mount Nittany Health and Penn State Hospitality will be available to take applications, explain hiring practices, and discuss company benefits.
Representatives from The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI), South Hills School of Business and Technology, and PA CareerLink will also be on-hand to answer questions about transitioning careers through skills training. Attendance counts toward your required weekly Unemployment Compensation job search activity.
Prior to the job fair, jobseekers are encouraged to visit PA CareerLink for assistance with updating their resume and applying for open positions. The job fair is free and open to the public.