PHILIPSBURG — It’s been a year unlike any other in dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic, especially for school districts whose school years have been disrupted since March.
At Tuesday night’s Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board committee meeting, Superintended Dr. Gregg Paladina talked about the job well done over this time by all involved.
“I want to thank our tech department, our teachers, our principals,” Paladina said. “I can’t thank them enough and I know it’s been stressful.”
Paladina mentioned many have been pulling “double duty” in regard to teaching in the classroom and then taking care of the district’s online program.
“It’s only temporary,” Paladina said of the double duty people. “We’re going to work through it ... They’re recording lessons, they’re putting them on (the site) and grading their online classes and teaching (in the classroom). It’s a real challenge for them and they’ve handled it like real professionals. The principals have worked harder with helping troubleshoot as well. Everybody in the administration ... and the teachers themselves, they’ve done a fabulous job.”
Paladina said the cyber program was brand new technology and with many students taking part, it was extremely challenging. However, Paladina said all involved “really embraced it and did the job.”
Paladina did say if things continue as is, they will likely look into reallocating staff to have some people dedicated to cyber instruction in order to alleviate the workloads.
“Thank you for your professionalism through all of this,” Paladina said. “I appreciate it.”