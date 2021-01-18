PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will be voting on a proposed potential pay increase for substitute support staff at its upcoming regular voting meeting on Jan. 26.
There will be a motion to “raise the hourly substitute pay rate to $10 per hour for all ESS support staff substitutes who are not already paid at the hourly rate of $10, through an addendum with ESS.” This would then go into effect on Jan. 27.
“The issue is that we can’t get anybody to come substitute for minimum wage right now,” Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said, citing substitute cafeteria workers have been hard to come by. “I don’t know if this is going to help or not.”
Paladina said they would have to watch though as substitute teachers are making $90 to $100 per day.
“We were the highest (substitute rates) but now we’re back at the low point in the county,” Paladina said. “We may want to take a look at eventually bumping up the teachers.”
However, before that’s done, Paladina said he’d like to see the support staff wages bumped up, hence the reason for the Jan. 26 motion.
With the low number of support staff substitutes, Paladina also said it would not be much of a difference financially. If the district eventually raises teacher substitute pay, Paladina said it would obviously affect the district more.