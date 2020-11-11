PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board combined its committee and voting meetings for the month during Tuesday’s session. During the committee portion, a question was brought up regarding updated job descriptions.
Board member Linda Bush read one of the potential motions for the voting meeting, which read “there will be a motion on the regular voting agenda to update the job description for Director of Human Resources, as presented.” Listed after was a similar motion to do the same for “the Confidential Secretary to the Superintendent/Board Secretary, as presented.”
Bush asked what the updating entails and Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said the board could pull them and vote on the matters another time if they so choose.
“What I’m going to give Joanna (Latosky, Director of Human Resources) from now on though is, I’ve noticed her job descriptions are out of date,” Paladina said.
Because of that, Paladina said he’d like to see two to three job descriptions updated each meeting.
“If there’s no major changes, I really don’t have a problem with it,” Bush said. “I just didn’t know what the changes were.”
Paladina said there were no “major changes” to the job descriptions for Latosky and Board Secretary Veronica Lukaschunis.
During the voting meeting, the board decided to approve both job description updates.