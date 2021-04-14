PHILIPSBURG — There will be a motion at the upcoming Philipsburg-Osceola School Board meeting to transfer Linda Hockey from an administrative specialist position to senior high principal, according to discussion held at Tuesday’s committee meeting.
The transfer would be effective July 1. Superintendent Gregg Paladina gave Hockey glowing reviews at the meeting.
“Linda has the years,” said Paladina. “I think she’s going to do a great job in that position.”
Hockey is set to replace high school Principal Justin Hazelton. According to a previous story published in The Progress, Hazelton left March 12 after accepting a position at Penn State University.
The salary will be $92,500.
“She’s making less than the principal coming in,” said Paladina, “and has more years than him.”
The board removed a motion to give Hockey a $2,500 stipend for her work as Interim Senior High Principal. Paladina noted they may revisit the stipend at a later date.