PHILIPSBURG — It was a brief, well-attended Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board meeting last evening, during which the board accepted by a 7-1 vote new start times for the 2020-21 school year.
Elementary students will attend school from 8:15 a.m. until 2:50 p.m. while secondary students (at the middle and high school) will have a school day from 8 a.m. until 2:35 p.m.
Staff members at each school will start 40 minutes prior to their respective school’s student start time and end five minutes after student dismissal.
Prior to the vote, board member Robert Massung wanted to do a quick recap on what the board would be voting on.
For the high school, students would still have eight periods each day, with High School Principal Justin Hazelton stating they will actually have three more minutes of instructional time with the new schedule per day than what they had last year. Students attending the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center would still acquire the 720 hours per year needed there and Massung said “buses will leave 20 minutes later than they do now.”
The cafeteria would open for breakfast at 7:20 a.m. — the same time that teachers arrive. Hazelton said they could also look at opening specific areas of the school at that time for students to study.
Massung noted that high school athletes could miss most, if not all, of the last two periods of the day by traveling to “far away games.”
“That’s always a possibility,” Hazelton said. “That was how it was a couple years ago when we had the same time.”
For the middle school, Massung cited Middle School Principal Susan Harris presenting one schedule at the Feb. 11 committee meeting, but at that time they were not sure which particular schedule would happen.
Massung said one of the options would be to eliminate the advisory period — known by some as a home room period.
“We can still look at that because we have an academic block period and an intervention enrichment period in everybody’s day,” Harris said. “So we can look at those periods, too, and gain advisory time.”
Middle school students would also be able to eat breakfast at the same time as teachers arrive.
For the elementary, Massung said a hypothetical schedule was presented on Feb. 11 but “we don’t know any schedule for all of the grades.” When stating there would be no early opening at the elementary, Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said there would still be the 40-minute window like the secondary schools to allow parents to drop off students early for breakfast.
“That’s not available now but it will be available (in 2020-21) for the parents,” Paladina said. “That is an added service for them ... It’ll actually help in a lot of ways because ... students won’t be congregated in the cafeteria as long because right now you have the buses and everybody coming in at once. They’re all sitting in the cafeteria — especially P.E. — and it gets a little crowded. So we’re hoping that if some parents drop off at 7:20 and we have some supervision there, that (will alleviate a problem).”
Massung said they did not talk about busing in terms of new schedules, what amount of time a typical start time delay would be, and a host of other topics he felt should’ve been discussed prior.
“We conducted no public surveys,” Massung said. “We had no consultants brought in to look at anything. We did no cost savings study, we did no cost avoidance study, and we had no feedback — that I know of — from neighboring districts besides the CCCTC feedback presented that we would now be on par with them.”
Massung asked for clarification that if they accepted the time change, it wouldn’t be a “carte blanche” scenario where literally everything could be changed, to which it was stated the time change would be just that — accepting the time change.
The board then approved the matter by a 7-1 vote. Voting in favor was President Dana Droll, Linda Bush, Estelle Bowman, Rob Miller, Nancy Lamb, Todd Jeffries and Susan McGee. Massung cast the lone dissenting vote.