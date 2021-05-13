PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola School District is set to hire a full-time elementary band and middle school music teacher position for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a recent board meeting.
After the fifth grade moved to the elementary school last year, the school decided to add fourth graders to the band program, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina. Under the care of instructor Val Steiner, student interest in the program grew until the school had about 65 students involved.
“She was able to recruit kids for fourth and fifth grade,” said Paladina. “65 kids in a school our size in two grade levels of elementary band is just fantastic.”
This year, Steiner stepped down from instructing the band. The district knew it was time to hire someone to take over the reins, Paladina stated.
Amanda Woods, whose speciality is teaching band, has also been in charge of middle school chorus. The new hire will free up some space for Woods to focus on her area of expertise, according to Paladina.
The school has had five applicants express interest in the position as of Wednesday, Paladina noted.
“We’re excited about hiring somebody new and improving our program,” Paladina said. “We just need to continue to expand the arts while we can.”