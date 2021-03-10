PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board held its monthly committee meeting Tuesday evening inside the middle school auditorium. During the brief meeting, board members reviewed items that will be voted on at the regular voting meeting — slated for March 23.
The items that are expected to be on the agenda and voted on include:
- Accepting the resignation of Senior High Principal Justin Hazelton, effective March 12.
- Approving the Central Intermediate Unit 10 general fund budget and resolution for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $2,107,573.
- Approving a PEPPM bid contract agreement for necessary network equipment to be upgraded/installed to support the previously approved internet and WAN services to 2GB with a total cost of $3,560 — with a 70 percent refund amount resulting in a cost to the district of $1,068.
- Hiring Cassandra Maines as a 5.5 hour kitchen helper at the middle school, effective March 24.