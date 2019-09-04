PHILIPSBURG — After a year and a half of planning, a group of 27 students, 28 community/family members, and eight chaperones from the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District embarked on an adventure that would provide an experience of a lifetime.
On July 16, the group boarded a flight in Pittsburgh and made their way across the Atlantic Ocean to the city of Rome, Italy. Despite a nine-hour flight and a six-hour time difference, the group set out to tour the ancient city. Following a three-day visit with stops at the Colosseum, Roman Forum, and Trevi Fountain, the group made a quick stop in Florence before transferring by ferry to the country of Greece.
According to Casey Marsh, participant and organizer of the trip, “I wanted the students from Philipsburg-Osceola to have the opportunity to travel and experience the world outside of our community, state, and country. The majority of the students had not travelled out of the country prior to this trip. It was amazing to see them blossom, develop independence, and build friendships that will last a lifetime. I was so proud to be the group leader of such a wonderful group of P-O HS students.”
Over the course of the three days spent in Greece, the group visited Meteora, Delphi, and Athens. While a tour of the 1896 Olympic Stadium and the Acropolis in Athens were certainly highlights, the Greek Evening experience was definitely a favorite amongst the group.
“There was a demonstration on how they make olive oil and a cooking demonstration to learn how to make several Greek recipes,” Marsh said. “Greek musicians played bouzoukis and stringed instruments while the group learned various Greek dances including the smashing of plates. A wonderful spread of many different Greek foods was provided, and several people from the group got dressed in traditional Greek clothing and danced to local music.”
The district plans to partner with EF Tours on a biannual basis to provide the Mountie community with additional travel experiences that are not only educational and exciting but cost effective as well.
“The Italy and Greece trip was an amazing opportunity to get out of the small-town setting,” incoming junior Caleb Pellerite said. “With it being the first time even flying for most of those attending, it without a doubt made lifetime memories for every single person who went. EF Tours did an outstanding job at making sure the trip was always exciting, and they allowed so much sightseeing and learning while in a foreign country. I have made so many new friends and strengthened the bond I had with existing friends. It is no doubt that the group will share a special bond throughout their entire life, always referring back to the amazing tour we all went on in Italy and Greece. If I had the chance to go again with such an extraordinary group of people, I would absolutely do it.”