PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District announced Monday that its senior high school that houses grades 9-12 will be closing its facility for the remainder of the week.
In a letter from Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina, it was stated the district was made aware of a third positive case of COVID-19 at the senior high school.
“Because the Center for Disease Control recommends a 3-5 day window to allow for cleaning of all facilities, we will be closing the senior high from Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 13,” Paladina said in the letter.
All students in grades 9-12 will then continue online instruction, Paladina confirmed to The Progress Monday afternoon.
“The students will have their courses instructed and assignments posted throughout the day on the Google Platform,” Paladina said.
All other P-O schools will continue to operate as usual.
Paladina told The Progress that will also cancel all other extracurricular activities at the senior high, with the exception of the girls volleyball team — which will be playing Tuesday at Altoona HS at 7 p.m. against Bald Eagle Area for the District 6 Class AA title.
“Our girls volleyball team has chosen remote instruction through the playoffs as every student at P-O was given the option,” Paladina said.