PHILIPSBURG — Four students sit in a classroom, listening to an English lesson.
For the Philipsburg-Osceola School District, these tiny classes are problematic, according to a school board meeting. The district is moving around staff and revising the future class schedule in an attempt to minimize classes with few participants
“We’re going to be able to redo the schedules next year to make them a little bit more full,” said Superintendent Gregg Paladina.
Having more students in a class is good for student collaboration, according to Paladina. Advanced classes, he noted, tend to have less students. The district is not looking to cut back on these courses.
There are benefits to having small class sizes, according to research. Students can receive more individualized attention, class participation can increase and teachers have more time to cover materials, according to Public School Review.
However, studies indicate class size reduction is most effective with about 15 students for every teacher. To date, research pertaining to classes with under five students remains sparse.
The Philipsburg-Osceola School District has begun the process to revamp the English schedules in an effort to reduce the number of near-empty classes.
A recent board meeting solidified Angela Michaels’ transfer as an English teacher to an administrative specialist position in July. A few other departments also have extra staff. The district is waiting to address these staff issues, according to Paladina.
“Those are things that will happen,” he said, “to try to make a meaningful opportunity for the kids.”