PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board held its annual reorganization meeting Wednesday night via Zoom videoconference and positions from 2020 will essentially be the same moving into 2021.
Dana Droll was unanimously elected as president of the board and will hold the position for the second year in a row.
Longtime vice president Linda Bush was once again elected as vice president to serve on the board.
Ross Williams is now both the legislative liaison and the Pennsylvania School Board Association liaison. Former board member Rob Miller held both positions until he resigned from the board in March.
Estelle Bowman will be the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center alternate representative, as Todd Jeffries is already the main CCCTC representative.
Making up the entire board — as there are no changes — includes Droll, Bush, Williams, Bowman, Jeffries, Mary Ellen Holden, Jennifer Romano, Nancy Lamb and Susan McGee.
Board meeting dates will also remain the same for 2021 and are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the middle school. Committee meetings are on the second Tuesday while voting meetings take place on the fourth Tuesday.
This year’s schedule currently has three exceptions — as it also did in 2020. July and November will only have one meeting with combined committee and voting sessions on the second Tuesday, while December will only have a reorganization meeting that’s scheduled for Dec. 1.