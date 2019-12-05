PHILIPSBURG — A new board member will take the reins of president for the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board for 2020 for outgoing president Becky Timchak.
Dana Droll was elected as president to replace Timchak, who served on her last board meeting at the end of November. Timchak was congratulated for her contributions to the district at that time by Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina and other board members.
At last night’s reorganization meeting, Paladina told The Progress that Droll is now the new president. Linda Bush will continue to serve as vice president, while Rob Miller is the Pennsylvania School Board Association liaison and the board’s legislation representative.
Eight of the nine board members are familiar faces in Droll, Bush, Miller, Mel Curtis, Todd Jeffries, Susan McGee, Nancy Lamb and Robert Massung. Taking over for Timchak is Estelle Bowman, who will serve a six-year term.
Board meetings will continue to be on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. at the middle school. Committee meetings are on the second Tuesday while voting meetings take place on the fourth Tuesday. However, there will be three exceptions. Two of the months — July and November — will have voting meetings only on the second Tuesday, and December will only have a reorganization meeting slated for Dec. 2.