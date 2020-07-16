PHILIPSBURG — On Tuesday, the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District released a letter and video by Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina on its website highlighting the current plans for a return to school for pupils this fall amidst the current COVID-19 crisis.
“Our plan is to try and balance safety, academic needs, social and emotional needs, mental health needs, community demands and available resources,” Paladina said in the video. “As always, we will make continued efforts to keep families informed, especially as new guidance emerges that may change the plan at times.”
In the video, Paladina urged families, students and staff to work together with the district to come up with what’s best for students. Those with concerns, Paladina said, are encouraged to contact him and others at the district.
As far as reopening, Paladina said regardless of what color phase the state is in, they are planning on reducing the number of students on buses, while also following guidelines by the state Department of Education in regard to wearing masks.
Paladina said they are encouraging those who are able to transport students to school to do so in order to “aid the district in transportation social distancing.”
Students and staff will have their temperatures checked daily, and families are encouraged to keep students home if they are not feeling well.
“We ask that you assess the health of your students before sending them to school and make every effort to keep them home if they are sick,” Paladina said.
Lunch periods will be modified and classrooms will also be modified to allow greater social distancing. At the elementary level, Paladina said teachers will be moving from class to class, rather than the students.
If the state is in the green phase, Paladina said they plan on having students at school on a daily basis. In the yellow phase — whether it be the county or the district, as the district is in both Clearfield and Centre counties — they would operate on a Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday model with 50 percent of the students going on either Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday.
“Buses will be deep cleaned on Wednesdays in between groups of students,” Paladina said if they are in yellow phase.
If the district is in the red phase, Paladina said they would utilize the school’s cyber program and/or instructional packets for those without internet access. Teachers would still be at their respective buildings, teaching online.
“Participation in this program will be mandatory for teachers of all levels,” Paladina said. “And students (are required to participate).”
Paladina urged parents, students and staff to be prepared for each scenario. Those with concerns over students at high risk for contracting COVID-19 can contact the principal of the respective student to learn more about the district’s E-learning program.
All of the reopening plans will be made available on the district’s website at www.pomounties.org.
At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Paladina said they’ve “learned a lot over this pandemic since March 13” — which was the day the state shut down at-school learning.
“We’ll have the full plan (for the board) next month,” Paladina said.
A list of frequently asked questions is available on the district’s website, as well as the full video of Paladina’s statement.