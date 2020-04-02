PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola School Board accepted the resignations of board members Robert Massung and Robert Miller at a special voting meeting on Wednesday.
Both members resigned after the March 24 meeting in which the board approved by a 6-3 vote to move fifth graders back to the district’s two elementary schools — Philipsburg Elementary and Osceola Mills Elementary — instead of housing the students at the Middle School, which now holds grades 6-8. Massung, Miller and Vice President Linda Bush were the three dissenting votes.
On Wednesday evening, the board conducted the meeting via its website due to the coronavirus pandemic and unanimously accepted both resignations. The board then approved to advertise for the two spots from April 2 through April 16.
Resident Christy Harper asked how someone applies for a vacancy.
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said the vacancies are for residents who live in Rush Township, with each being in District 4 and District 5.
“If you don’t know which one you live in, the Centre County voting office can help you with that,” Paladina said. “Rush Township 5 comprises of part of Linwood and goes towards Osceola Mills. (Rush Township) 4 goes up from Glass City ... it’s a convoluted one. You’d almost have to look at a map.”
Paladina said for previous vacancies, the board then interviews potential candidates and they are then voted upon. Letters of interest can be sent to Paladina at gpaladina@pomounties.org or board Secretary Veronica Lukaschunis at vlukaschunis@pomounties.org.