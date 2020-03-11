PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is comtemplating the possibility of moving its fifth grade classrooms — currently housed at the middle school — to its two elementary schools.
At Tuesday night’s school board committee meeting, administrators gave a presentation on the topic, including statistics on what the move would entail. If approved, fifth grade students would still attend either Osceola Mills Elementary or Philipsburg Elementary for the 2020-21 school year instead of joining grades 6-8 at the middle school in Chester Hill.
Administrative Specialist Linda Hockey said teaching practices would be similar and in the elementary setting, they would promote “a successful transition to the middle school.”
“Fifth graders will still be able to participate in activities such as drama (club), chorus and band,” Hockey said. “Additionally, fourth grade would be included to encourage attendance.”
Hockey said there would be “130 less students at the middle school” and the move would “have a positive impact on student safety.”
“As an administrative team, we have been discussing fifth and eighth placement with architects since the inception of the middle school,” Hockey said. “This is the first year we will have the classroom numbers to make room for the students in both elementary schools.”
Hockey said with the move, each elementary school will still have “at least one extra classroom” and it will not have an impact on class sizes.
“Fifth grade curriculum is aligned with grades K-4 in math, science, social studies and english and language arts,” Hockey said.
A survey was also conducted by the district with parents/guardians of fourth and fifth graders. In fourth grade, Hockey said 71 were in favor of staying at the elementary, 38 in favor of going to the middle school and four with no opinion. In fifth grade, seven were in favor of staying at the elementary, 17 were in favor of the middle school and 96 gave no response.
With the changes, the student-to-teacher ratio would be 11.2 — which is still the lowest compared to nearby districts.
Middle School Principal Susan Harris said fifth graders currently receive “specials” in art, music, physical education, library — with a reading focus, technology, and college and career readiness. Fourth graders also have the same specials.
Osceola Mills Elementary Principal Brian Pelka said they’re projecting average class sizes would go up from 16.9 to 18.1. Philipsburg Elementary Principal Jeff Baker said they currently have an average class size of 18.0 to 20.4.
Board member Linda Bush asked how many classrooms are currently empty at each elementary school. Pelka said at Osceola Mills, there’s an empty classroom upstairs and another classroom that’s used by CenClear Preschool. Baker said one classroom is used by the enrichment teacher and guidance counselor, while they have a science lab that could be used.
In regard to the CenClear classroom, Bush asked if there’d still be room for those students, and Pelka said that would still need to be determined — but said “probably not.”
“(CenClear) probably is not aware of this either, correct?” Bush asked.
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said he contacted CenClear last week about the possibility of them having to find another space.
“Currently they don’t pay rent,” Paladina said. “They’re using it free of charge.”
Paladina said over the past 10 years, they’ve historically been pretty stable in enrollment.
“I guess my only question or frustration with all of this is I have not been given any academic reasons why (in moving fifth grade),” Bush said. “Everything works right now the way it is. I don’t understand why we’re trying to change something that really doesn’t need change.”
Board member Todd Jeffries said the fifth grade never should have been at the middle school level to begin with. Board member Robert Massung responded with, “Then you should’ve said something seven years ago,” when the middle school project was completed.
Massung asked if certain clubs, such as Yearbook Club, would be started at elementary schools since fifth graders currently take part in them at the middle school.
“There’s no plans for that at this moment,” Pelka said. “It doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”
Massung also wanted to know what was the “tipping point” in moving fifth grade and what it would be if fifth grade was later moved back to the middle school.
“What would be the tipping point for this to be successful?” Massung asked. “Is it one year and we get one class out of (the reconfiguration)? Is it two years? Is it three years?”
“I think it’s how you gauge success,” Harris answered. “Is it social, emotional, academic? There’s a lot to be answered on what you’d gauge as success.”
Harris said they do have detention at the middle school and not at the elementary levels.
“That can be a huge change for students and it is also a huge change for families,” Harris said.
Massung said he was told that at a band boosters meeting last month, Paladina did not care “what decision was made — strong emotions on either side.”
“So you’re going to let the board decide on this?” Massung asked.
“Well I think it’s a board decision,” Paladina said.
“So if you don’t care which (decision) was made, then I’ll ask (board president) Dana (Droll) why are we still pursuing this?” Massung asked.
“It’s been something that I know we’ve discussed year after year,” Droll said, adding they did not have the room to do this at the elementary previously.
Droll said the decision would be on where the board feels the grade should be — taking all matters into effect.
“It’s been brought to the board and it’s something that I know numerous times has been said at meetings,” Droll said. “So if that’s the way you want to go, this year was the year that maybe we have the room. You’re going to have to take both sides and you’re going to have to weigh (the pros and cons) and you’re going to have to make a decision.”
Paladina said he is fine either way with what the board will decide at its March 24 voting meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.
Board member Nancy Lamb was supportive of moving fifth graders to the elementary level and said said as far as the teachers go, “I am sure they will adjust to whatever place they are in.”
“I do not see any point in pushing kids to grow up socially or emotionally (by moving fifth graders to the middle school),” Lamb said.