PHILIPSBURG — It was a job that had previously been contracted to an outside source, but the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will vote on March 23 to have groundskeeping performed in-house once again.
At the recent school board committee meeting, it was mentioned that at the March 23 meeting, there will be a motion to create an eight-hour “district-wide maintenance second class groundskeeper” position — as well as posting the position on March 24.
Board member Linda Bush asked what exactly that would all entail, and Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said he would like to see a current custodian apply. Services of an outside company would then no longer be needed. Paladina has stated the outside source has been doing this type of work over the past couple of years.
Paladina said facilities Director Mike Knepp has a couple of zero-turn lawnmowers and two people would be dedicated to taking care of specific items over the summer months.
Knepp said the plan is to build up to where they can do whatever is needed, as they may have to get new equipment eventually; but said it would still be cheaper in the long run.
“It’ll pay for itself,” Paladina said if they go this route. “We’ll have people that would get the job done.”
Board member Todd Jeffries asked if that would include maintenance to the turf at the multipurpose field at the high school.
“Maintenance at the (multipurpose field), it’s groomed roughly three times a year,” Knepp said. “That’s general cleanup and we’ve been doing that anyhow.”