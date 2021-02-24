PHILIPSBURG — Much like other school districts in the region, the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board approved a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting that calls for charter school legislation reform for the school district.
The board approved the resolution unanimously.
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students they are sending to outside charter schools have “skyrocketed.”
“Luckily, we were able to keep a couple hundred (students) in-house,” Paladina said. “But the 77 students (attending other charter schools) cost over about $1.7 million.”
Paladina said it costs the district anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000 to give students “the exact same education as the cyber schools charge us $26,000 to $27,000 per student.”
“That’s money that could be going into our programs and it could be going into educating our students,” Paladina said. “Instead it goes to these cyber schools.”
Paladina said they are not asking for a complete elimination of outside charter schools, but rather they are asking for “fair funding.”
School districts in Centre, Clearfield and Clinton counties have all decided to join the effort.
“We’re all on the same page and something needs to change here,” Paladina said. “We’re getting less and less money for school districts, they’re taking more and more money from us.”
Paladina also cited problems where students are labeled with a certain Individual Education Plan — using speech as an example. Those students listed with IEPs are then kept on an IEP, whether it is needed or not, and tuition rates increase.
“We’re trying to hit hard on our legislators and push back a little bit to get some more money for the school district,” Paladina said.