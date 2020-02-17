PHILIPSBURG — The following are highlights from the recent Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board committee meeting:
- Administrators gave a presentation on district accomplishments since 2013, which include implementing school police officers, new curriculum such as Go Math, the high school being named a Silver School of Distinction by U.S. News and World Report, all students in grades 6-12 having their own laptop, high school renovations and more.
- High School Principal Justin Hazelton said they have been having problems with fan behavior at various sporting events, as Athletic Director Robert Mann said it’s been an “ongoing problem.” Hazelton said they’ve had everything from social media posts to people coming onto the floor and yelling from the stands “not just at our coaches but referees.” Hazelton and Mann said they’d like to see a policy put in place that would be “zero tolerance for fans” for those interrupting the games.
- The board accepted the resignation of board member Mel Curtis. Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina thanked Curtis for his service to the district and is an asset to the community for what he does at the Moshannon Valley YMCA with its various programs.