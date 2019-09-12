PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board held its monthly committee meeting Tuesday evening to discuss what items would be voted upon at its regular meeting on Sept. 24.
Items that will be on the agenda include the following:
- A contract addendum between the district and Fullington School Bus, LLC.
- Stephen Frank as the head varsity softball coach.
- Extending the existing mowing contract for one year with TET Landscaping.
- Posting the following softball coaching positions: two varsity assistant coaches, one junior high head coach and one junior high assistant coach.
- Revising policies 201: Admission of Students, and 208: Withdrawal from School.
- A school-based probation program agreement for the 2019-20 school year between the district and the Centre County Juvenile Probation Department.
The resignation of Brandi Vaughn as junior high head cheerleading coach, effective Sept. 4, as well as posting the position.