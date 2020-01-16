PHILIPSBURG — If all goes according to plan, Philipsburg-Osceola Area Senior High School students will have newly renovated science rooms when students start the 2020-21 school year.
At Wednesday night’s P-O School Board committee meeting, Peter Folen of EADS Architects, Inc. gave a presentation as far as what the timeline will be on renovating the rooms — which Folen said the process began back in 2018.
“We’re going to remove the old science equipment, the old fume hoods,” Folen said. “We’ll be working with the high school if there’s anything to salvage and we’ll be working with the science department and teachers as far as packing up and preparing for the project.”
Folen said they will also be replacing the floors, patch and paint walls and other various items.
There will be two different procedures in regard to pursuing the construction work and the equipment needed.
“By Pennsylvania school law, we are required to bid four separate prime contracts — general construction, plumbing, HVAC and electrical,” Folen said. “So we’ll have four sets of prime contractors bidding on the work and ultimately we’ll be awarding (the contractors).”
As far as getting the science equipment, Folen said they would be acquiring it through the Pennsylvania COSTARS program.
“It is by far the best process and the least expensive process as opposed to us actually bidding these items,” Folen said. “We’re going to save somewhere between 25 and 35 percent purchasing directly through the Pennsylvania cooperative (purchasing) program.”
The Jan. 28 voting meeting will include two items on the agenda regarding the project. The first is to approve the final design of the project and to authorize EADS Architects to prepare bid documents. The second will allow to authorize procurement of the new equipment through COSTARS.
If both are approved, Folen said he will submit the purchase order around Feb. 3 to COSTARS and they will advertise for the Prime Construction contract bids around Feb. 21.
A pre-construction conference will then be held on March 5 at 3 p.m. where bidders are invited to look at the rooms and how they will access the site.
“On March 19, we will open bids at 3 p.m. and then we will present those bids to the school board with the recommendation with regard to the responsibility of the bidders,” Folen said.
The school board will then look to approve the bids on March 24.
“We won’t start construction until about June 8,” Folen said. “That’s our best guess as far as the last school day. We’re not going to bring any contractors in while the students are in.”
Work would then be completed around Aug. 21 in time for the new school year.
“This will be our major project for next year,” Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said. “Unless the board has (suggestions), I’m not going to recommend anything else as far as capital projects next year.
Board member Mel Curtis asked if the ceiling and lights were included in the project, to which Folen said they were not.
“It’s a good point,” Paladina said. “Should we do the LED lights while we’re there. There’s energy savings there with the LED (lights).”
Folen said while the science equipment — some of which was stated to have been there since 1959 — there was a renovation done after that.
Paladina asked if they could potentially get a price estimate as to what lighting would entail.
“Obviously, we’d like to include everything,” Folen said. “But because of concerns about the budget and what funds are available, (the thought process was) what could be done now and what could be done in the future without disturbing any of the other construction projects.”