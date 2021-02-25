PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board heard a presentation by Director of Food Services Scott Reimer at Tuesday night’s board meeting in regards to how things are going so far with its food programs — particularly lunches.
Reimer said their hands have been tied to some extent with certain foods from Metz Culinary Management due to COVID-19. However, they are starting to bring some things back to the high school and middle school.
At the high school and middle school, Reimer said they are doing one salad a week — which was previously the same type of salad. Now they have a five-week cycle for this.
“Each week now, there are two entree salads featured ... or a choice of four different wraps or the hot meal of the day,” Reimer said. “So there’s always going to be wraps and there’s always going to be salads (to give other options).”
Hoagies will also be an option, Reimer said, as they try to give more of a choice while also trying to balance the length of time in the lunch line.
One of the other things they are looking at is the consistency of the food.
“When a child gets a salad (at the middle school) or gets it at the high school, it should look the same — and it wasn’t,” Reimer said. “That was an issue that we’re trying to clean up the differences in that regard.”
As far as the produce, Reimer said they are using a mix of government programs and purchasing from outside sources.
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina suggested they could have a Zoom meeting sometime where Reimer could talk to parents and students about what they can be doing to improve the cafeteria.
“I’m open for that,” Reimer said.
Reimer also said he’d like to talk to kids as they eat lunch and ask them what they like and dislike.
“We’re trying to do better and we’re trying to improve,” Paladina said.