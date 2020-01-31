PHILIPSBURG — At Tuesday night’s Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board voting meeting, John Taylor of Baker Tilly presented audit results from the previous school year.
Taylor said they gave two “opinions” with one being on the basic financial statements and the other being in compliance with major federal program requirements.
“This year we tested your school lunch program,” Taylor said of the latter option.
Taylor said both of those opinions are “clean opinions.”
“They’re what we refer to as unmodified,” Taylor said. “That’s the highest level of assurance we can provide on a set of financials. No change from prior years on your opinions.”
When looking at the numbers, Taylor said the general fund balance did decrease by $744,000 but the district actually had budgeted a decrease of $1.8 million. The capital reserve account also is decreasing, as Taylor said the district spent $390,000 out of it last year and it is down to $172,000.
Taylor said they did have to make two adjustments that resulted in Baker Tilly having to “report internal control deficiencies, what we refer to as significant deficiencies.”
“The cash adjustment, as a result of applying our procedures, we come to find out that the district was not reconciling their main operating account throughout the year and it did require an adjustment to the account,” Taylor said. “Also with your fund balance, and to get that to roll forward this year, it required some adjusting and some dating and some extra time as well.”
Taylor said revenues of the district did exceed the budget by $2.5 million and those revenues exceeded expenditures by $1.3 million.
“All in all, your expenses exceeded your revenue by $480,000 prior to transferring some money to the capital reserve from the food service part,” Taylor said.
While the general fund balance did decrease by $700,000, Taylor said the district is still in good shape as a common rule is that there should be enough there for two months worth of expenditures.
“$5.3 million is unrestricted at the end of the year ... and total unassigned fund balance at the end of the year is $5 million,” Taylor said. “So these figures approximate those recommended levels.”
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said without PlanCon funding from the state, the losses would’ve been higher. Because of that, they are looking at ways to decrease expenses and “get back in line.”
“We should be a lot better next year with that because of some of the corrective actions that we take this year,” Paladina said.
Business Manager Michael Conte said they’re also using corrective measures so they will not have anymore “deficiencies” that Taylor previously mentioned.