PHILIPSBURG — At Wednesday night’s Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board Committee Meeting, Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina discussed the possibility of changing up start and end times for the 2020-21 school year.
Currently, Paladina said, the currently runs its day at the secondary schools (the middle and high schools) from 7:15 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., with the elementary schools going from 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
Paladina said the proposed time changes would be that staff at the secondary schools would be there from 7:20 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Students would then have days of 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. For the elementary schools, staff would be from 7:35 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. Elementary students would then be in school from 8:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
“I initially had it all at the same time, but I had to back (elementary) up 15 minutes because we have to allow for some of the buses to get from the elementary to the middle school,” Paladina said.
Paladina said one of the priorities as far as busing is concerned is that they will do their best to have high school students “by themselves.”
“There won’t be any high school kids on elementary buses,” Paladina said.
Students would show up 40 minutes after teachers arrive at their respective building.
“Teacher prep would be first thing in the morning — 40 minutes,” Paladina said.
Paladina said with the proposal, you would be “maximizing the efficiency of the student’s day.” According to his presentation, advantages of the proposal would include common plan times in the morning for non-specialist teachers, lesson study and professional learning communities in the morning to go with differentiated supervision, a later start time for teenagers as research shows that’s beneficial, secondary children would be home to supervise younger siblings and it could also cut down on traffic with waves of buses.
Disadvantages that Paladina listed is that there would be a possibility of “multiple age levels riding the same buses,” while also stating the district would do its best to minimize that scenario. They would also then protect students by “creating seating charts and installing cameras with audio on every bus.”
“I really like it,” Paladina said of the proposal, stating there is still enough instructional time with the change — the lone exception being students attending the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
Board member Rob Massung asked if potential traffic problems had been considered with the proposal.
“There’s a big difference between putting a bus on the road at 6:45 (a.m.) and putting it on at 7:10 (a.m.),” Massung said.
Director of Transportation Diana Condon said they had not factored that in yet.
“We looked at what’s best for kids and with getting everybody a special (class),” Paladina said.
Massung cited that nearby Moshannon Valley School District changed its start and end times in 2017 but didn’t implement them until this year and expressed concern with approving the matter before further research is done.
“The proposal for now, we would have ... seven months to plan,” Paladina said. “But the sooner that we plan, I think the better off that we are.”
“I’m not going against this,” Massung said. “I’m just saying that there’s not enough data for me to make a decision. Let the data take you there. If the data says ‘school buses are this’ and with safety, elementary is always going to be in daylight. Now secondary is going to always be in daylight because the time changes in the fall. If traffic is going to be ok and parents are (for the change), then the data takes you there and everybody should be voting yes for that. But you need to produce (the data).”
Paladina said they did collect data a couple of years ago on the topic, to which Massung said that wasn’t enough. Massung then stated he’d like to see bus charts be made to show everyone’s change. Paladina said he didn’t think it’d be fair for Condon to come up with every single change, but thought a sampling of routes would be sufficient.
“You’ve got to take into consideration, too, you don’t want to be too nit-picky about things either,” board member Estelle Bowman said. “I mean, there’s always going to be some kind of problem along the line but you’ve got to weigh the pros and the cons.”
Massung said he’d like to see the public be more involved in the decision. Board member Todd Jeffries said that was done before in regards to the time changes and other surveys.
“We’ve done all kind of different surveys ... and you only get a small group of the public there,” Jeffries said.
Paladina said he’d like to see the students be the number one priority in any change that’s potentially made.
“You can get input from public — and that’s fine,” Paladina said. “If you do get some input from public, but I think ultimately it has to be what’s best for kids and the parents and adults have to adjust their schedule. Just because you make work here or I may work there, that’s all part of being a parent ... and adjusting your schedule accordingly. I think if you ground your decisions on what you think is best for kids, I don’t argue with you about that.”
Paladina reiterated that Wednesday night was the first time anyone from the board or the public was hearing of the proposal and said “we have to start somewhere.”
“This is a proposal and that’s your job as board members whether or not you think my proposal is good or not,” Paladina said. “And if you want more information, we’ll produce it for you. At the end of the day, the majority of the board (will make the decision). Whatever you guys think is best, I trust you. The voters trusted you. The people elected you so we’ll go from there.”