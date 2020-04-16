PHILIPSBURG — Staff and class restructuring for the upcoming school year was discussed at the recent Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board committee meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said at the next voting meeting, he would like to see the following actions taken: closing one kindergarten classroom at Osceola Mills and Philipsburg elementary each; posting for a second grade teacher at OME; posting for a first grade teacher at PE; posting for a fourth grade teacher at PE; posting for a reading specialist at OME; posting an elementary gifted teacher/ELL teacher; posting a speech teacher at PE; posting a special education position (at a building to be determined); posting an autistic support position at PE in 2020-21 and the middle school the following year; closing an eighth grade science position; closing an eighth grade math position; closing a middle school guidance counselor position; posting a physical education position at the senior high; and closing a senior high business education position.
Christine Sypa, who is the president of the local teachers union, said they do not support the closing of classrooms due to retirement incentives.
“By closing classrooms and not replacing teachers, you’re making the class size larger with more students,” Sypa said. “It’s difficult as a teacher to be able to do one-on-one instruction and reach those students who need the extra help.”
Sypa said they also need to watch the incoming kindergarten numbers, stating that historically they gain about 10 more students over the summer and after registration.
“The class sizes are going to get incredibly bigger over the summer,” Sypa said. “So there’s some important issues going on here for what’s best for our kids.”
Sypa also said she knows money is tight during these times, so they would be willing to get together to see what things could be cut back to save funding.
“Let’s use our resources,” Sypa said. “Let’s ask the teachers how we can cut back and save money — not by not filling those classes.”
Paladina said the middle school would average about 19 students per classroom but said they would have to watch the numbers at PE and OME for kindergarten. Should kindergarten numbers rise, they could always add another classroom.
With the rearranging, Paladina broke down numbers as far as classroom sizes for PE and OME. For PE, class sizes — including kindergarten projections — would average an increase size of 18.0 students to 19.1 students. OME would then increase from 16.9 to 17.9 students.
The new plan will have two more teachers at PE — which Paladina said originally they were looking at two fewer teachers there.
For the middle school that will now house grades 6-8, Middle School Principal Susan Harris said there would be two teacher reductions in grades 7-8 each if they would receive help in English from the high school. Class sizes would range from 20-25 students in grades 7-8.
“We’ve had declining enrollment and we’re trying to do the best we can with the financial situation,” Paladina said. “We’re projecting with this current situation that there’s going to be less tax revenue ... People don’t have jobs.”
Paladina said the district employees are still being paid their obligations even though they are not currently in the classroom. While there would be plenty of restructuring and with some retirements not being filled, Paladina was adamant that those teaching currently would not lose their jobs.
“Nobody is losing their job,” Paladina said. “Everybody is keeping their job and we’re just trying to get down to a number that will save everybody’s job (in the future).”