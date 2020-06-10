PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board heard from Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina at Tuesday night’s school board committee meeting about potential scenarios for students returning to school for the 2020-21 school year.
Paladina said the state Department of Education has laid out various options to return safely to school due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he would also be on a conference call with colleagues about the matter Wednesday morning and plans to discuss the matter with fellow Clearfield County superintendents next week.
The first option that Paladina mentioned would be a “complete cyber return” where “all assignments would be graded as if they were in the building.” To do this, Paladina said that internet access for all students would be difficult and the district would have to purchase devices for those — such as hotspot/MiFi — to gain access.
“We have some platforms that we could make this work now,” Paladina said. “We favor this for a small portion of our students that are at risk.”
Another option was where students at all levels would attend school only one day a week.
“We’d rotate them with the staff that we have and we’d spread them out across the schools,” Paladina said. “I do not recommend this at all, but that was one of the options they gave us.”
A two-day week was also proposed by the state, which Paladina also said he did not recommend be done.
Paladina said he felt the only “plausible” options besides complete re-opening was a half day schedule. During this, the students would be split in half where half would go in the morning and half would go in the afternoon each day up to five days a week.
“The problem becomes that busing would become more expensive,” Paladina said.
In following CDC guidelines, Paladina said he feels it would be virtually impossible to meet these requirements on busing. At the moment, he said he would encourage all students to wear masks and if parents don’t want them to, a permission slip could be signed.
On the flip side, Paladina said another option would be to do one week on and one week off — rotating groups of students much like they would do for a morning/afternoon daily schedule, stating he felt that was a “terrible” idea.
At the moment, Paladina said he favors the “all-in” scenario where students would return in the fall like they would any other year.
“If the students are at risk and if the parents don’t feel comfortable sending kids at school, then they can keep them home and we can provide them with adequate cyber instruction and (internet) hotspots if so needed,” Paladina said.
The district would then provide students with a safe environment that would include scanning student temperatures as they enter the building and procedures would be in place to protect students and staff.
“I do think the kids need to go back to school,” Paladina said.
“You’re saying we have the choice?” board member Susan McGee asked about what the district schedule will be.
Paladina said that would be correct and hopes that they will be able to vote on it by July. However, he would then recommend to start a normal school year barring any COVID-19 increases.
“As long as the conditions are right and we don’t have a spike or resurgence (in coronavirus cases), I think in July, my request to you will be to recommend ‘all-in,’” Paladina said, while also mentioning he wants to talk with his other colleagues at nearby districts to collect their thoughts on the matter as well. In that case, they would likely have to work with all districts of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center so that everyone is on the same page.
“I think for the most part, the kids need to come back to school,” Paladina said. “They need to be here and we need them here ... If they’re not here, I’m afraid for public education ... The quicker we can get the kids in the door, the better.”