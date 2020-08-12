PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is set to have students return to class on Aug. 26.
At the Philipsburg-Osceola School Board meeting held Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina thanked teachers and administrators for work done to prepare for the year while also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The district is currently in the green phase — meaning instruction will be its typical five days per week with in-class learning. Precautions will also be in place, such as wearing masks on buses and class changes, maximizing social distancing, temperature screenings, etc.
The full comprehensive plan, along with highlights, are available on the district’s website www.pomounties.org.
Paladina also had Osceola Mills Elementary Principal Brian Pelka — who also is in charge of the district’s eMountie Academy — provide details on its current situation.
Pelka said last year’s cyber program had about 15 middle school students, with last year being the first year for that option.
“I think today, we’re in the 160s,” Pelka said regarding cyber school enrollment. “Then if you throw on (students) from last year, we’re over 170. I had a lot of correspondence today.”
Pelka said he has talked to a lot of parents that are just looking for the cyber school information, but on Tuesday alone, Pelka said they added about 25 studenets to it.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we hit over 200 (enrolling in the program),” Pelka said.
Paladina said they originally figured about 10 percent of students would take this option, and the current enrollment puts them on track for that.
“That’s what we expected when we did our surveys,” Paladina said.
Paladina said he feels the recent area outbreak has helped heighten the eMountie Academy numbers.
As far as masks during the day, Paladina said he walked the elementary classrooms this week and, “It looks like once the kids get into the classrooms, they’ll be able to, at least for the most part, social distance” and they would be able to take off masks.
“They can’t take (masks) off all of the time, but they’ll be at least able to rotate through the classroom and certain areas where they can,” Paladina said.
Jigher cyber school numbers will help in getting students and staff to safely distance, Paladina said.
“I think we’re ready to go,” Paladina said. “We’re all just crossing our fingers and hoping for the best ... it’s going to be a team effort.”