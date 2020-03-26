PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board Members Rob Massung, Rob Miller and Vice President Linda Bush were the three opposing votes against moving fifth graders to the elementary level at Tuesday night’s board meeting that took place online through the school’s website.
By Wednesday, two of the three were no longer on the board.
Massung told The Progress in a statement that both he and Miller have submitted letters of resignation to the board, with Massung’s resignation effective today.
“After serving on the board for seven years, it’s unfortunate that I find myself wanting to resign after the events that transpired during (Tuesday) night’s voting meeting,” Massung stated. “I believe motions voted on by the board in recent months, although possibly being the correct changes, are not being organized with due diligence.”
Massung added, “The lack of thoroughness could potentially bring district-wide financial and/or educational issues in the future that might have been avoided with a better strategic approach, improved communication, and more teacher and public involvement. I have been opposed to these motions for that reason. And the concerns I have raised for the benefit of the taxpayers and community I represent have been continually disregarded. Therefore, I will not continue to be a member of the Philipsburg-Osceola School Board.”
A request for comment from Miller was not immediately returned.
Remaining P-O board members include President Dana Droll, Todd Jeffries, Estelle Bowman, Nancy Lamb, Susan McGee, Ross Williams and Bush. Williams was just appointed at the March 10 meeting to replace former board member Mel Curtis.