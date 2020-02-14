PHILIPSBURG — A presentation was given at the recent meeting of the Philipsburg-Osceola School Board in regard to proposed changes in school start times.
An item on the agenda will ask for a motion to have students at the secondary schools (middle school and junior/senior high) attend classes from 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. and elementary students would attend from 8:15 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Teachers at each school would arrive 40 minutes earlier than students and leave five minutes after student dismissal.
Currently, students for secondary schools report from 7:15 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. and elementary students from 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
High School Principal Justin Hazelton said the district would be shifting their day 20 minutes.
“Right now currently, we have eight periods,” Hazelton said. “We have five minutes in between classes and we go from the instructional day ... is we go from 7:40 to 2:20.”
With the proposal, they’ll still have eight periods but the “instructional day” will go from 8 a.m. until dismissal at 2:35 p.m.
“We would shift 20 minutes and then at the end of the day we would make up 15 minutes,” Hazelton said. “So in order to make up that other five minutes, we have shortened from five minutes in between class to four minutes in between class. In a sense, we gain three minutes of instruction everyday.”
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said the district had previously done four minutes in between classes but Hazelton said they moved it to five minutes to try to alleviate student tardiness.
“We really didn’t feel it was a huge change,” Hazelton said.
Middle School Principal Susan Harris said the middle school currently has eight periods a day with 44 minute classes and three minute transitions. The new proposal would still have eight periods but classes would be 42 minutes each.
The morning advisory period that students currently have would also be eliminated.
“So now when students come in, they’ll go to their first period of the day,” Harris said.
Osceola Mills Elementary Principal Brian Pelka presented a sample of what a typical day would be in the elementary schools and they would keep four hours and 45 minutes of instructional time. Where the elementary would make up for time would be less time spent on morning activities and on special classes.
Paladina said special classes would then be on 10-day rotations instead of the current eight-day rotation.
All schools will still keep the same lunch schedules in terms of the amount of lunch periods and lunch time durations.
Board member Rob Massung asked what would happen with the new start times in terms of busing. Massung said it had previously been stated the district was not going to put high school kids with elementary kids. But if the district would have to make a new route to honor this, it would cost the district about $41,000 per new route.
Director of Transportation Diana Condon said it wouldn’t be necessary to get another bus as they are still picking up the same amount of students.
“The only thing that’s changing is the times,” Condon said.
Paladina said they would make it work where the district would not have to incur any other expenses on the bus routes.
Massung also asked if the time change came to fruition, would delays be different. Paladina said he would talk with the superintendents of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center schools to see what would also work for those attending CCCTC.