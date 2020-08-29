PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band will take the field with 50 members on football Friday nights.
Band Director Amanda Woods said the musicians will be performing a mix of songs for those either in attendance or watching via online streaming.
Woods said this year’s theme is “Playlist” and has some sentimental value to it. Before the COVID-19 shutdown in March, Woods said the seventh and eight grade band members were working on HandClap by Fitz and the Tantrums and Pompeii by Bastille. With those eighth graders now at the senior high level, Woods decided to throw those songs into the “Playlist.”
They then added “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman film.
“We decided that we wanted to do music that was happy and fun to play because life is hard enough right now,” Woods said. “So we wanted to have a fun show that the kids could enjoy.”
Woods said they’ve been adapting to the restrictions and social distancing procedures.
“We’re wiping stuff down and using hand sanitizer,” Woods said. “And when I plotted the (show), nobody is less than four steps apart. So four steps is seven and a half feet.”
Reilly Vroman is the drum major. The band’s leadership team consists of Vanessa Harper and Ashley Petro (flute), Linda Long and Heather Wayland (clarinet), Ivy Reed (trumpet), Ben Meyers and Paige Rishel (trombone), Bailey Lukens and Jamey Massung (drumline), Maggie Young (rifles), Kylie Timko (majorettes), Gracie Wisor and Branyelle Carns (silks), and Colby Lewis (honor guard).
Woods said they started practice the second week of July and did a good bit of parade marching practice before they marched in the Sandy Ridge Homecoming parade on Aug. 15.
Because of COVID-19, Woods said they’re not wearing uniforms and gloves as they attract germs and it’s not as feasible to constantly wash them.
They started plotting the show on Aug. 17 and Woods said they’ve been fortunate to be able to use the actual field for practice at times.
At the time of the interview, Woods said the plan was for the team to play at the home games.
“Probably the biggest thing that we’re looking forward to is to just play, perform and have some sense of normalcy,” Woods said. “And we will play as long as they allow us.”