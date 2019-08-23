PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band has been working hard the past couple of weeks in coming up with this year’s halftime show.
Director Amanda Woods this year’s show is the “Marvel-ous Marvel Universe” and consists of songs from various Marvel films.
“We’re playing the Captain America march, Spider-Man and closing with ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ from Guardians of the Galaxy,” Woods said.
Woods said she and band front director Dawn Harper tossed around ideas as far as themes go, finally settling on the Marvel one. Originally, she thought about doing a theme based on music from John Williams.
However, she changed to the Marvel one later. Woods said she’s glad she made the change, as later she found out the West Branch Warrior Marching Band was actually performing the John Williams show.
“I knew that the Spiderman movie was coming out over the summer so I thought (the Marvel show) would be a timely one to do,” Woods said. “I know especially that some of the guys in our band were excited about doing Marvel. It seems like a really teen-friendly show.”
Woods said it’s been great with having the band members all on board with the theme and they’re excited about getting to perform it. The band has been practicing in the evenings over the past couple weeks.
“We’ve been battling rain,” Woods said, as getting outside to do the complete show has been tough. “But the kids have been super cooperative.”
It makes things so much easier when you have a great group to work with, and Wood said this year is no exception.
“I say this so often, but I really couldn’t ask for a better group of kids,” Woods said. “I’m just so fortunate that we’ve got a lot parental support. We’ve got our parent volunteers, our booster organization and the kids have been super cooperative and have made this summer a really fun experience for me.”
Samantha Bainey and Reilly Vroman are this year’s drum majors. Leadership positions include Vanessa Harper and Ashley Petro (both flute/piccolo), Taylor Milliron (clarinet), Ivy Reed (trumpet), Paige Rishel (trombone), Bailey Lukens (percussion), Kylie Timko (majorettes), Maggie Young (rifle), Branyelle Carns (silks) and Colby Lewis (honor guard).
The band itself marched in numerous parades that included the Fourth of July parade in Osceola Mills, Heritage Days in Philipsburg, Curwensville Days, Clearfield County Fair parade, Kennywood and Mountain Top Fire Co. Festival in Sandy Ridge.
They also played the national anthem at an Altoona Curve game this summer and in March while Woods was on maternity leave, her assistants took the band to Pittsburgh for St. Patrick’s Day.
“That was kind of a huge thing and they managed to put that all together without me here,” Woods said. “That was pretty awesome that they were able to do that.”
Sam Potter from Illusions Studios is also working with the group this year.
“He came up with the choreography for Spider-Man and I’m really excited to show off that choreography,” Woods said. “It’s going to be really cool.”
Overall, Woods said she’s looking forward to the band’s first performance, as they took to the field last evening at West Branch.
“I love the music for this show and I love the choreography that we’re putting with it,” Woods said. “So I think it’s going to be a really fun show that’s audience-friendly. I’m just so excited about it.”