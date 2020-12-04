PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board held a special voting meeting Wednesday evening via Zoom after it conducted its reorganization meeting and made two new hires.
Thomas Martin will be the district’s new director of finance effective Jan. 11 at a rate of $100,000 per year and Beth Sherkel will be the director of special education and student services within the district’s administrative office at a salary of $72,000, effective Jan. 25.
Martin replaces the retiring Michael Conte and Sherkel replaces Casey Marsh, the latter of which Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina said Wednesday is taking a job elsewhere.
Board members welcomed Martin and Sherkel to the district — as they were both in on the Zoom call.
“I just want to thank the school board members for this opportunity,” Martin said. “I’m really looking forward to working with Dr. Paladina, the school board members and district employees. I really am looking forward to the opportunity to try to make an impact and a difference in the students’ lives here and to be able to provide opportunities and programs for them. So I’m really excited to getting in there and (starting).”
“I’m really excited to be joining the team,” Sherkel said. “My years of experience in special ed are going to be extremely beneficial when it comes to learning our parents, students, teachers and everyone involved ... in order to make the learning experiences of our special ed students something that’s going to be very effective and useful in making them life-long learners.”
Paladina thanked the board for approving the hires and said the district is also losing “two excellent people” in Conte and Marsh.
“But we’re gaining two excellent people as well,” Paladina said. “I feel like the board and administrative team did an excellent job hiring two quality people and I’m excited to add them to the team.”