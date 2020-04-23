PHILIPSBURG — Two vacant spots on the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board were filled at Tuesday night’s voting meeting, with one of the appointments being a former board member.
The resignations of board members Robert Massung and Robert Miller were accepted at a special voting meeting on April 1. Both disagreed with the board’s 6-3 vote on March 24 to move fifth graders from the middle school to the district’s two elementary schools.
At the time, Massung and Miller voiced concerns about voting on the matter as they felt not enough research was done at that time.
On Tuesday evening, Mary Ellen Holden and Jennifer Romano were unanimously approved to the vacant posts. Romano takes over representing Rush Township District 4 while Holden takes over Rush Township District 5. Both positions will then run until December 2021.
Holden had been on the P-O School Board for numerous years until she was defeated in the 2013 election by Massung. Romano has not previously been on the board.
Along with the new appointees, the nine-person board consists of President Dana Droll, Vice President Linda Bush, Todd Jeffries, Susan McGee, Nancy Lamb, Estelle Bowman and Ross Williams.