PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board unanimously approved a host of staff transfers and position closures at its recent voting meeting.
Each position that was approved was identical to the list that Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina recommended at the April 14 committee meeting. They are as follows: closing one kindergarten classroom at Osceola Mills and Philipsburg elementary each; posting for a second grade teacher at OME; posting for a first grade teacher at PE; posting for a fourth grade teacher at PE; posting for a reading specialist at OME; posting an elementary gifted teacher/ELL teacher; posting a speech teacher at PE; posting a special education position (at a building to be determined); posting an autistic support position at PE in 2020-21 and the middle school the following year; closing an eighth grade science position; closing an eighth grade math position; closing a middle school guidance counselor position; posting a physical education position at the senior high; and closing a senior high business education position.
At the April 14 meeting, Christine Sypa, president of the local teachers union, said they did not support the closure of any classrooms due to retirement incentives and again reiterated that stance at last week’s meeting.
“I’m concerned about the middle school with the subjects of math, science and possibly English,” Sypa said. “These positions may be dissolved in seventh and eighth grade. When the seventh and eighth graders take the state assessment, that’s the subject matter that they’re tested on.”
Sypa said another union concern was the lack of classroom space at the elementary building — which was mentioned at the April 14 meeting. At that time, Paladina broke down numbers for both Philipsburg Elementary and Osceola Mills Elementary and class size projections would increase from 18.0 to 19.1 and 16.9 to 17.9 students, respectively. Middle School students would have anywhere from 20 to 25 kids in grades 7-8 per classroom.
Paladina also said on April 14 that no current teachers would be losing jobs but they need to make sure the district isn’t “spending more money than you bring in.”
Resident Tiffany Robinson said prior to last week’s vote, she hoped the board would have taken more input from teachers and staff.
“You closing classroom and not hiring teachers that are retiring to cover that, it’s just going to make things worse in the end,” Robinson said.
Resident Christa Harper also asked if a recent rumor of moving the preschool class to the middle school was in fact true, to which Paladina said that was an incorrect rumor that was propagated on social media.